Pot Blank-Check Co. Picks Up 4 Businesses In $210M Deal

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Cannabis-focused blank-check company Greenrose Acquisition Corp. said Monday it will acquire four marijuana businesses in seven states, in a $210 million dollar deal steered by Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP. Greenrose, which will change its name to Greenrose Holding Company Inc., will acquire Shango Holdings Inc., The Health Center, Theraplant and True Harvest, which together control nine dispensaries, 300,000 square feet of grow space and six processing facilities, according to the company. The locations are primarily in states that have legalized recreational marijuana: Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Oregon. The transaction also puts Greenrose in Connecticut, which is considering expanding...

