Fed. Circ. Solidifies Break-Pay Test In Pentagon Police OT Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Monday that to determine if a federal employer must pay employees for meal breaks, the court will use the "predominant benefit" test, which considers whether the employer or employee benefits more from the break, instead of a stricter test from labor law guidance. In a precedential opinion, a unanimous Federal Circuit panel said a lower court had correctly applied the "predominant benefit" test to claims from Pentagon Force Protection Agency officers that the government owed them overtime compensation under the Fair Labor Standards Act for making them work during meal breaks. The lower court correctly found that...

