Drug Exclusivity Bill Meant To Help Generics Sent To Biden

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The House on Wednesday easily voted to send to President Joe Biden's desk a pair of bills meant to lower prescription drug prices by boosting generics and biosimilars, including one proposal to tighten eligibility for the new drug exclusivity period during which innovators can avoid competition. The Ensuring Innovation Act would codify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's efforts to award exclusivity based on a drug's "active moiety" rather than its "active ingredient," limiting when pharmaceutical companies can get new exclusivity periods related to existing drugs and avoid competition from generic versions. It passed the House on a voice vote, meaning...

