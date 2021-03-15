New Look Trial Set To Test Viability Of Landlord Reorg Fights

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 6:06 PM GMT) -- Clothing retailer New Look is set to go to trial this week to fight a challenge brought by its landlords over a restructuring deal struck last year, a case that experts say could clarify how the increasingly popular company voluntary arrangements work in the retail sector. The trial, which starts on Wednesday, comes as more retail tenants are seeking to rejig their finances while they grapple with the pandemic and the business disruption it has caused. Company voluntary arrangements, known as CVAs, are likely to continue to be a popular option for struggling businesses in the short-term. They are a powerful way...

