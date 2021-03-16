Fox Rothschild Gets Copyright Pro From Taft Stettinius

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has picked up a former biotech researcher with expertise in copyright litigation from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP for the firm's intellectual property practice in Chicago. Fox Rothschild announced Monday that Adam Wolek was joining the firm as a partner. The firm says his work focuses on copyright, patent and trademark litigation as well as false advertising claims. He also counsels clients on IP licensing and patent and trademark applications. "Adam works with businesses of all sizes — from startups to major corporations — to protect, defend and secure their intellectual property," Jeffrey L. Widman, a managing partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS