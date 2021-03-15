Brookdale Leaves Senior Residents Out To Dry, Calif. Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Brookdale Senior Living unlawfully discharges residents without reasonable notice when their Medicare coverage ends in order to fill beds with residents who bring in more profit, California prosecutors said in a state lawsuit lodged Monday. Brookdale, which is the country's largest nursing home chain according to the suit, operates 10 nursing facilities in the Golden State. The operator discharges patients without notice or creating a safety plan and abuses the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' quality rating system to lure in more patients, according to the complaint filed in Kern County Superior Court by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS