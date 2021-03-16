A Framework For Evaluating Willingness Of FRAND Licensees

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- An increasing number of cases around the world turn on whether a manufacturer of a product — e.g., a smartphone, a tablet or a car — is willing to pay a fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, royalty for patents that are essential to an industry standard embodied in that product (standard-essential patents). This article explores the significance of willingness in the FRAND context and offers a new legal framework for evaluating an manufacturer's, or implementer's, willingness to accept a license on FRAND terms. In doing so, it identifies conduct that typically indicates willingness or unwillingness, as well as an intermediate...

