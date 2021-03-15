9th Circ. Gives University Prof OK To Sue For Pay Bias

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A former University of Oregon psychology professor can pursue Equal Pay Act claims that she was paid significantly less than several male colleagues, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, saying jurors should decide whether the professors' jobs were too dissimilar to be compared with one another. A three-judge panel reopened part of professor Jennifer Joy Freyd's suit alleging there was an unlawful five-figure disparity between her pay and that of several male peers who held the same rank and level of seniority, partially overturning a 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane that had awarded the school summary judgment over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS