RBS Sued As Currency Investor Firm Targets More Banks

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 2:08 PM GMT) -- Royal Bank of Scotland PLC has become the latest bank to be sued by a British currency investment firm over allegations that its traders manipulated foreign exchange markets for profit, in the company's expanding litigation over trade front-running. ECU Group PLC alleged in a March 10 High Court claim, which was recently made public, that traders at RBS — now NatWest Markets PLC — misused its confidential information to make secret profits. They allegedly traded ahead of foreign exchange transactions by ECU clients, an illegal tactic known as front-running. ECU, which helps companies manage debt in multiple currencies, is seeking unspecified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS