EEOC Says Diversity Data Collection To End In July

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced that large private employers will have to file their annual workplace demographic statistics with the agency by the end of July, after last year's collection deadline was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. In setting the July deadline for employers to submit their so-called EEO-1 Component 1 data surveys, which businesses with over 100 workers normally turn in every year, the commission on Friday rounded out its announcement earlier this year that the data collection for both calendar years 2019 and 2020 would start in April. Component 1 data includes demographic information on employees' race, gender...

