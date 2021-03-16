Venezuela Can't Get Citgo Sale Planning Put On Hold

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge has denied Venezuela's request to pause Crystallex's efforts to plan a sale of Citgo's parent company to satisfy a $1.2 billion judgment against the country, concluding Tuesday that Caracas hadn't shown it was likely to emerge victorious from an ongoing appeal at the Third Circuit. Ruling from the bench at the end of a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said he wasn't convinced that Venezuela's appeal of his January order giving the Canadian mining company the green light to forge ahead with a sale of PDV Holding Inc. would succeed, noting that it wasn't even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS