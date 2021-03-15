Sidley, Ex-Reed Smith Partners Among Biden's Top Atty Picks

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Sidley Austin LLP partner Christopher Fonzone and former Reed Smith partner Todd Kim to posts at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Justice's environmental division, respectively, along with several other general counsel nominations. Along with Fonzone, who Biden has tapped to be the top attorney at ODNI, the president intends to nominate Janie Simms Hipp, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund, to general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Kiernan PLLC managing partner Leslie B. Kiernan to general counsel of the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to a White House press release. Kim has been...

