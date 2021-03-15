EEOC Says IHOP Franchisee Allowed 'Pervasive' Harassment

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Female employees at a Maryland IHOP franchise faced lewd comments and overtures from a manager whose behavior forced many of them to quit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday in a suit filed against the restaurant's operator on behalf of a class of women. The EEOC's complaint against Koerner Management Group Inc., which operates a dozen IHOP restaurants in Maryland and Virginia, includes allegations from two charging parties, both female former employees of the Frederick, Maryland, restaurant. The agency alleges several other women were affected by "severe or pervasive" conduct by the manager, who has worked at the restaurant...

