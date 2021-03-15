FTC Atty Says 'Ozark' Co-Creator Stole Screenplay Credit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A first-time screenwriter who is a career attorney at the Federal Trade Commission hit "Ozark" co-creator Mark Williams with a breach of contract suit in California state court Monday, claiming Williams ripped off his writing credit on an upcoming Liam Neeson action film titled "Blacklight." In an 11-page complaint, Nick May accuses Williams of stealing credit for his "Blacklight" script, along with the potential profits that come with it, by taking the sole "screenplay by" and "written by" credit for himself, while giving May only a shared "story by" credit. May, who lives in DeKalb County, Georgia, acknowledges that he's a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS