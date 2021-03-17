Ex-HP Worker Urges 9th Circ. To Revive No-Poach Claims

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A laid-off HP Inc. worker asked the Ninth Circuit to revive his proposed class action alleging the technology giant cut a "no-poach" deal with a 3D-printing rival, saying he sufficiently laid out the scheme that allegedly held down wages for employees. Bryant Fonseca said his third amended complaint clearly describes the circumstances he claims that allegedly led up to a no-poach agreement between HP and 3D Systems Inc., a competitor that at one time hired away some HP employees at higher salaries, according to his Monday opening brief. His complaint specifies which executives were allegedly involved in the deal, when it went...

