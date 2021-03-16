5th Circ. Backs NLRB Ruling Against Lowe's Salary Talk Rule

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A policy in the Lowe's employee handbook that prohibited workers from talking about salaries violated federal labor law, the Fifth Circuit ruled, upholding the National Labor Relations Board's finding that the company couldn't justify the rule's restriction on workers' rights. The unpublished decision that the unanimous three-judge panel issued Monday rejected Lowe's Home Centers LLC's challenge to an NLRB ruling from December 2019 that found the company violated the National Labor Relations Act with a confidentiality policy prohibiting workers from discussing salaries. The panel said the NLRB properly determined that Lowe's could not justify the policy and that the prohibition on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS