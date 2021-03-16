EU Stands By Commitment For Finance Deal With UK

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 3:11 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that it is committed to reaching a regulatory deal with Britain on financial services by the end of March, despite Europe launching legal proceedings against the U.K. for apparent breaches to the Brexit withdrawal agreement over Northern Ireland. Mairead McGuinness, the financial services commissioner, said that the bloc is committed to setting up a framework for regulatory cooperation in financial services with the U.K. by March 31. The two sides agreed to the deadline for a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the sector in a trade deal that they struck on Christmas Eve. "Despite recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS