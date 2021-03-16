Cannabis Tech Co. Dutchie Hits $1.7B Valuation In Series C

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Dutchie, a cannabis e-commerce business backed by Snoop Dogg's venture fund, has raised $200 million from a group led by New York investment firm Tiger Global, the companies said Tuesday, in a financing round that values the company at $1.7 billion. The Series C round featured new investors Dragoneer Investment Group of San Francisco and DFJ Growth, based in Menlo Park, California. The round also saw participation from existing investors Casa Verde Capital, of which Snoop Dogg is a general partner, plus Thrive Capital, Gron Ventures and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. Tim Barash is joining Dutchie as executive chairman, the...

