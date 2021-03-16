Akin Gump Hires Hogan Lovells' Government Contracts Chief

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP scooped up a Hogan Lovells partner to lead its government contracts practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Michael Vernick, who was also the head of the government contracts practice at Hogan Lovells, started as an Akin Gump partner in Washington, D.C., on Monday. He specializes in False Claims Act and qui tam whistleblower litigation, and has handled cases involving federal research funds with potential exposure of more than $1 billion, according to a press release. Vernick said Akin Gump is an "ideal fit" for his practice given the firm's platform, "tremendous talent" and "strong ties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS