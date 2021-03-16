Otello, US Tech Firm Reach Agreement On Share Sale Dispute

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 4:50 PM GMT) -- A U.S. investment firm has avoided a court order appointing a receiver to handle its purchase of Norwegian technology company Otello's shares in an English media streaming company, striking a deal mid-hearing on Tuesday to facilitate the transaction another way. Moore Frères & Company LLC, which invests in technology, has reached a settlement with Oslo-based Otello Corporation ASA, under which the two sides will set up a committee of independent directors to oversee the sale of Otello's shares in Last Lion Holdings Ltd. to MFC. MFC, the majority shareholder in English company Last Lion, was ordered by the court in November...

