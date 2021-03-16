Debt Collector Inks $1.5M Deal In Worker OT Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A debt collection company agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle an unpaid overtime suit, according to a motion filed in Virginia federal court. Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, reached a proposed settlement through mediation with a group of workers who claimed the company cheated them of overtime wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage laws in Florida, Tennessee, Kansas, North Carolina, Alabama, Nevada, Texas, California and Virginia. The workers seek certification for both a class and collective action and can claim awards under both. "The parties believe the agreement is fair, reasonable and adequate, and that it satisfies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS