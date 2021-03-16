W.Va. Looks To Dodge Mining Contamination Cleanup Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection wants out of a suit claiming it mismanaged reclamation efforts at former coal mine sites in the state now owned by developers, saying the companies haven't exhausted alternate methods for relief. DEP Secretary Harold Ward asked a West Virginia federal court to dismiss the suit Monday, claiming Living Lands LLC and DC Chapman Ventures Inc. had jumped the gun by filing the claim and, moreover, couldn't even sue Ward since he is protected in his official capacity by sovereign immunity. The companies — businesses that currently own land where coal mining activity once took...

