Shareholders Say 11th Circ. Erred In Reviving $31M Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The largest shareholders of a now-defunct blood testing business told the full Eleventh Circuit a panel wrongly reinstated a bankruptcy trustee's attempt to recoup a $31 million dividend payout, saying the court lacks jurisdiction. The shareholders, Behrman Capital IV LP and Behrman Brothers IV LLC, two funds affiliated with private equity firm Behrman Capital, told the court in a petition for an en banc rehearing Monday that it is "well settled" that if a state court lacks jurisdiction to hear a case, so does a federal court. The funds say a panel of the court got it wrong when it allowed a...

