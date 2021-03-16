Spirit Wants Union's Suit Over Dispatcher Relocation Nixed

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines asked a Florida federal judge on Monday to toss a union's suit alleging the airline breached a collective bargaining agreement by relocating some flight dispatchers to a new facility in Orlando, arguing that the court does not have jurisdiction over the dispute, which should be sent to arbitration. Relying heavily on the U.S. Supreme Court's 1989 decision in Consolidated Rail Corp. v. RLEA, the airline said the dispute with the Professional Airline Flight Control Association is considered a minor one under the Railway Labor Act — and minor disputes get sent to binding arbitration, not federal courts. "The court's...

