S. African Bank Fights To Lift Ban On Suing Insurers At Home

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 4:43 PM GMT) -- A South African finance institution urged a London court on Tuesday to lift an injunction blocking its lawsuit against British reinsurers from being heard in South Africa, arguing that its insurance contract allows the overseas litigation to go ahead. Ben Lynch QC, counsel for Absa Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries, asked the High Court to lift a prohibition barring the financial institution from bringing claims against companies including QBE, Chaucer Corporate Capital and Munich Re in South Africa. Lynch told Nicholas Vineall QC, sitting as a judge, that the reinsurers' agreement with Absa allowed disputes to be heard in England, but did not...

