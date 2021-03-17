Jenner & Block Gears Up For Financial Litigation Blitz

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP has relaunched its international financial services litigation group with new leadership and a deeper bench, betting on both frothy and volatile financial markets and federal enforcement with more teeth, in a bid to capitalize on its previous experience handling litigation related to the 2008 financial crisis. The practice group, concentrated in New York with an additional presence in the firm's home city of Chicago, will expand the firm's financial services litigation activities. The firm is forecasting high-risk and fraudulent behavior from banks amid a depression in some sectors, as well as overheated speculation reminiscent of the pre-crash days...

