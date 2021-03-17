Antitrust Deputy Joins Morrison & Foerster From DOJ

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has tapped a former deputy assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice who helped lead recent agency investigations of large technology platforms to join the firm's antitrust practice group as a co-chair. The firm said in a statement Tuesday that Alexander P. Okuliar has joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office and will serve as a co-chair for the global antitrust practice group. Okuliar most recently served as the deputy assistant attorney general for civil enforcement in the DOJ's antitrust division, where he oversaw efforts on merger and conduct issues, including...

