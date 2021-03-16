Canadian PE Firm Picks Up Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Alberta Investment Management Corp. have agreed to sell proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. to a group featuring Canadian private equity firm Peloton Capital Management, the companies said Tuesday, marking the second significant proxy adviser to change hands in roughly four months. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal sees San Francisco, California-based Glass Lewis being acquired by Peloton Capital and Stephen Smith, a Canadian financial services entrepreneur who co-founded nonbank mortgage lender First National Financial Corp., according to a statement. Glass Lewis provides governance data and research, including opinions on...

