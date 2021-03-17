Wirex Wins Trademark Battle Over Cryptocurrency Program

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 4:49 PM GMT) -- A judge has ruled in favor of digital payments platform Wirex in a trademark battle, concluding at a London court that a rival had infringed the name of its cryptocurrency rewards scheme. Judge Richard Hacon ruled at the High Court on Tuesday that Wirex's registered trademark for Cryptoback was valid and had been infringed by Cryptocarbon Global Ltd., Cryptocarbon UK Ltd. and an associated company, Bee-One UK Ltd. He dismissed all the defendants' counterclaims, including their application to invalidate Wirex's Cryptoback trademark. Judge Hacon also held that Subash Manuel, director of CryptoCarbon Global, was jointly liable for the infringing activities of the...

