Impaired Driving Among Last Hurdles For NY Pot Deal

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- New York Senate leaders said Tuesday that a decision on how to handle impaired driving is among the last hurdles before state leaders looking to strike a deal to legalize and tax cannabis in the state. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, told reporters in a virtual news conference that a deal between state Democratic leaders to pass cannabis legalization and taxation this year is "extremely close." However, negotiators have reached a "little bit of an impasse" over how to deal with impaired driving under a legal cannabis regime, she said. "I'm pretty sure that we'll be able to work through...

