Arkansas Will Let Pass-Throughs Skirt Federal SALT Cap

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Arkansas will allow pass-through entities to elect to pay an entity-level tax and offer an income exclusion for their members under a bill the governor signed, designed to bypass the federal $10,000 state and local tax deduction cap. H.B. 1209, signed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday, will allow pass-through businesses to annually elect to pay a 5.9% tax on the entity's net taxable income, starting for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2022. Under the law, an entity's members can exclude their pro rata share of entity income that is subject to Arkansas income tax or a...

