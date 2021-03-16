Fed. Circ. Seat To Open As Wallach Takes Senior Status

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to appoint a judge to the Federal Circuit, with U.S. Circuit Judge Evan J. Wallach set to create the first vacancy at the appeals court in six years when he takes senior status at the end of May. Appointed by President Barack Obama in 2011, Wallach took the bench in November of that year following a 16-year stint as a judge in the U.S. Court of International Trade. According to the U.S. Courts website, Wallach will assume senior status as of May 31. Wallach will be the seventh Federal Circuit judge and the appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS