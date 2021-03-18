FERC Steps Up Climate Change Reviews Of Gas Projects

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday ratcheted up its climate change reviews of gas infrastructure projects, but a heated exchange between commissioners underscored the persistent, partisan split over how extensive those reviews should be. In approving a Berkshire Hathaway unit's pipeline replacement project, FERC Chairman Richard Glick said it's the first time the agency has assessed a project's reasonably foreseeable greenhouse gas emissions and their contribution to climate change. The project's GHG emissions weren't determined to be significant because it was merely replacing an existing pipeline, Glick said. Republican Commissioner James Danly claimed FERC was making an unlawful policy shift...

