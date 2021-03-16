Wells Fargo Mortgage Sellers Get Cert. In Unpaid Wages Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday agreed to conditionally certify a class of Wells Fargo mortgage consultants who allege the banking and lending giant forced them to work off the clock for overtime hours in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. U.S. District Judge Robert Colville rejected arguments from Wells Fargo that the seven plaintiffs in the case had failed to adequately show that the bank maintained an overarching policy that shortchanged them on overtime pay. "Plaintiffs have met their modest showing that their claims and circumstances of employment are similar," the judge said, adding that Wells Fargo would have...

