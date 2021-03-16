FBI Threw Kavanaugh Tips Down 'Garbage Chute,' Sen. Says

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The FBI pulled the "drawbridge up" by neglecting to collect new reports about Brett Kavanaugh's conduct during its investigation of the U.S. Supreme Court nominee's background in 2018, a senior Democratic senator has claimed in a letter urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to probe that and other politically motivated actions by the Justice Department. A confidential tip line set up to collect corroborating evidence of a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh was treated like a "garbage chute," complained Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., in a letter that skewers the Trump administration's direction of the FBI and other government offices under the DOJ's purview. Whitehouse told Garland he's got a...

