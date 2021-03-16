AstraZeneca Resets FTC Review Clock For $39B Alexion Deal

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca PLC is resetting the clock to give the Federal Trade Commission more time to review its roughly $39 billion bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., the latter company disclosed Monday. Massachusetts-headquartered Alexion said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that after "informal discussions" with the FTC, AstraZeneca told the antitrust enforcer that it would perform what's called a pull-and-refile "on or about March 16, 2021." Pull-and-refiles are a common procedure in mergers likely to draw antitrust scrutiny. They reset the 30-day clock — which in this case started ticking with the initial notice Feb. 10 — at the end...

