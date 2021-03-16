Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Black EEOC Staffer Says Racist Boss Set Him Up To Fail

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Black staffer for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission who says racism triggered his demotion defended his work performance in D.C. federal court Monday after the agency argued that the worker's own job failings cost him a senior role.

Malcolm Medley, the former head of the agency's Miami outpost who later joined the D.C. office, insisted in a Monday filing that all of these purported failings stem from a racist former supervisor who set Medley up to fail. Medley argued that his now-retired boss, Nicholas Inzeo, regularly excluded Medley from meetings, emails and discussions; reversed his decisions without letting him...

