Justices Urged To Ignore State Appeal In La. Appraisers Case

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission doesn't want the U.S. Supreme Court wading into whether state entities can immediately appeal an FTC decision denying them immunity from antitrust proceedings. The FTC laid out its case for the justices leaving well enough alone Monday, saying that there's no reason the denial of a state action immunity defense should constitute a reviewable final agency action under the Administrative Procedures Act. "No court of appeals has held that an FTC (or other agency) order rejecting a state-action defense in contemplation of further agency enforcement proceedings is a reviewable 'final agency action,'" the agency said. And even...

