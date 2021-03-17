Software Engineer Demands USCIS Stop Delaying H-4 Permit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A software engineer has sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, telling a Washington, D.C., federal court that the agency's delays in processing applications to extend her H-4 spousal visa and work permit have cost her a job. Indian national Poonam Gupta explained Tuesday that she submitted the applications six months before her work permit expired in October, but the federal immigration agency failed to adjudicate either request before her work authorization lapsed. In fact, the applications are still pending, according to her complaint. "Despite having complied with the law by applying early for her H-4 and [employment authorization document] extensions, plaintiff...

