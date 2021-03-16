Portable Solar Panel Co. Wins $11M In Patent Trial

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal jury said Monday that portable solar company Nexus Technologies Inc. is owed over $10.6 million in damages after another portable power company illegally took out patents on several designs that Nexus and its employees solely created. The North Carolina jury said that the offending company, Unlimited Power Ltd., took out patents on four different portable rechargeable power system inventions after Nexus met with the company to do consultation work that began in 2013. After Nexus provided designs for the power systems, which used solar panels, Unlimited went ahead and surreptitiously filed for patents despite clear indicators in...

