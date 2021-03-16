Blueberry Labor Contractor Debarred Over H-2A Violations

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A farm labor contractor whose clients supply blueberries to Trader Joe's and Driscoll's is barred from participating in the H-2A temporary worker program as of Tuesday, after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation revealed pay and safety violations. According to a release from the DOL's Wage and Hour Division, Francisco Valadez Jr. and his company Francisco Valadez Jr. LLC failed to pay some workers at two North Carolina farms their wages, and also failed to reimburse their travel expenses, visa costs and border-crossing fees. He also allowed cost-shifting — the practice of pushing costs of employment onto workers, which H-2A employers...

