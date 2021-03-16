Investment Guru Gets 8½ Years For $3.7M Client Theft

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A former financial planner who admitted to pocketing more than $3.7 million from his clients over two decades was sentenced Tuesday to 8½ years in prison by a Massachusetts federal judge who also ordered repayment of the stolen sums, plus interest, to victims. In a three-plus-hour sentencing hearing punctuated by denouncements from former clients who testified via Zoom, former Heritage Financial Group financial planner Gerald Allan Eaton was hit with a 102-month prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. "If you engage in this kind of crime, you go away for a long time," Judge Woodlock said, explaining the sentence as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS