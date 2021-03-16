8th Circ. Rejects Transit Co.'s Challenge To DC Metro Union

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A transportation contractor must bargain with a union representing its workers who oversee van drivers in the Washington, D.C., area, the Eighth Circuit ruled Tuesday, upholding the National Labor Relations Board's finding that the workers are not supervisors under federal labor law. The unanimous decision from the three-judge panel rejected Transdev Services Inc.'s challenge to a 2019 NLRB order that directed it to bargain with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which the board three years earlier certified as the representative of a group of workers who ensure the company's drivers are following company rules. The panel said it was unconvinced by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS