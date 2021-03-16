Unions Drop Challenge To Fed. Labor Panel's Lobbying Limits

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Two unions for federal workers are dropping a suit challenging a Federal Labor Relations Authority decision blocking government employees serving as union officials from "indirectly" lobbying members of Congress on the job, days before a D.C. Circuit hearing. The National Treasury Employees Union and American Federation of Government Employees did not say why they're backing down in a Monday motion for voluntary dismissal. The case was set to be heard on March 26. NTEU President Tony Reardon said Tuesday that the union is "evaluating the best means forward in our case, to include whether to seek a policy reversal from the...

