Mayer Brown Adds ERISA Partner To Ranks From Groom Law

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has scooped up an accomplished employee benefits partner from The Groom Law Group, adding an attorney with more than two decades of experience advising companies on Employee Retirement Income Security Act compliance matters to its Washington, D.C., office. Erin K. Cho specializes in helping money managers, insurers, employers, hedge funds and private equity clients navigate the wide world of employee benefits law, counseling them on how to invest, manage investments and offer investment products without landing in legal hot water. "As of the third quarter of last year, there are over $33 trillion in retirement assets in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS