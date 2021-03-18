Goldman Fights Winemaker's $4M Claim In Forex Dispute

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 5:39 PM GMT) -- Goldman Sachs has argued that it should not have to refund a Spanish wine producer €3.4 million ($4 million) in lost investments, saying the company is attempting to sidestep debt from a series of ill-fated forex transactions by filing a counterclaim. Goldman Sachs said in its defense to a High Court counterclaim filed by J. García Carrión, which owns the well-known Don Simón brand, that the wine company is trying to avoid paying a debt of $6.2 million. The bank says it is owed the money after foreign exchange derivative trades went south. The bank sued J. García at the High Court...

