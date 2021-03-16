Car Co. Loses Bid For Coverage Of Hurricane Evacuation

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A car dealership lost its bid for "civil authority" insurance coverage after it said it sustained revenue loss from Hurricane Dorian, a South Carolina judge found Tuesday, ruling that the owner failed to allege a causal link between a government evacuation order and property damage. U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks said Peacock Automotive, which operates several car dealerships in Jasper County, South Carolina, could not demonstrate that a September 2019 government evacuation order was issued in response to any property damage resulting from Hurricane Dorian. The car company has maintained that the state evacuation order from Gov. Henry Dargan McMaster...

