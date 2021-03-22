White & Case Expands Its M&A Practice With 2 New Partners

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has picked up two partners for its mergers and acquisitions practice in the United States, continuing the team's significant growth, the firm announced last week. Thomas Christopher and James Hu will join the firm's New York office, where they will blend in with a team of attorneys, including partners Jason Webber, Chang-Do Gong and Luke Laumann, who have assisted some of the most notable mergers in recent years, the firm said in a statement. The lateral hires follow the additions of Taylor Pullins in January, who joined the mergers and acquisitions team in Houston, and Germaine Nicole...

