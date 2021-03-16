NY Agency Must Face Nurse's Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Tuesday that a state agency for people with developmental disabilities cannot ditch a nurse's claims that she was subjected to persistent sexual harassment and assault from a co-worker and faced retaliation from supervisors after she went to the police and filed internal complaints. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn rejected three motions to dismiss Mary Tromblee's sexual harassment and retaliation case, upholding Title VII claims against New York state and its Office for People with Developmental Disabilities alongside state-level claims against Tromblee's two supervisors. Tromblee alleges she was subjected to lewd and dangerous treatment between December 2016...

