Showing An Employer's Ability To Pay In Immigrant Petitions

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A hurdler's worst nightmare is to clear all hurdles, head down the final straightaway and then trip and fall just before the finish line. Unfortunately, in recent years this fate has befallen many organizations that sponsor foreign national employees for permanent resident or green card status. After a concerted investment of time and resources, the employer successfully completes the highly complex program electronic review management, or PERM, labor certification process with the U.S. Department of Labor. Then, to its surprise, the employer receives a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denial of the I-140 immigrant petition — the step that follows the initial PERM...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS